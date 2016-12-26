Spelling bee winners announced

Prescott Unified School District Abia Judd Elementary School held its annual Yavapai Spelling Bee on Dec. 1. The winner was fourth-grader Toni Ann Harris, on the right, and runner up was fellow fourth-grader Shaelyn Braithwaite. Principal Clark Tenney is with them. The next step in the process is the county event in Camp Verde on Feb. 24.
