Editorial: Don’t let returns get you down

’Tis the day after Christmas and all through the house piles of wrappings are strewn all about. Off to the mall goes Mom with receipts in hand, returns galore, and hopes of sales, and short lines in which to stand …

OK, you get the idea. Clement Clarke Moore I am not (author of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”).

However, one day removed from the giving season and celebration of Christ’s birth, many people return to the stores to get that right size or different color of their gift.

And, this is the day when some items are reduced in price, akin to Black Friday, with the purpose of clearing the shelves before year’s end.

But don’t take my word for it, consider:

• More than 20 percent of returns happen during the holiday season – about $60 billion in merchandise, according to the Wall Street Journal.

• The U.S. Postal Service handles millions of returns in the two weeks that follow Christmas; in 2013, that amounted to 3.2 million. (Seems people love the delivery giant when they need ’em!)

• Returns actually are costly for retailers. Best Buy Co., for example, estimates that returns, replacements and damaged goods represent about 10 percent of revenue and for the year cost the electronics retailer more than $400 million, WSJ reports.

• Even online shopping is not immune to returns – with the return rate for online purchases about three times higher than items bought in stores.

I lament the shopping tied to Christmas. It is a reality though, and returns are part of that.

Stay safe out there, be kind especially to the clerk from whom you want a refund, and – as a departed ol’ fool of a friend would say – have an “attitude of gratitude.”

Now, where’s that eggnog?! Wouldn’t want it to go to waste.

- Tim Wiederaenders, city editor