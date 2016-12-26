Davis says goodbye to service on Board of Supervisors

“We’re short on Kleenex, so knock it off,” Yavapai County Supervisor Craig Brown said jokingly after Chip Davis’ farewell speech.

Supervisor Davis, Dist. 3, will be ending his two-decade-long career with the county’s Board of Supervisors at the end of the month.

Davis began Wednesday’s meeting by telling intentionally corny Christmas jokes that delighted the board members and audience alike.

Congressman-elect Tom O’Halleran thanked Davis for how he represented the county, and Constable Dennis Dowling gave Davis an encased gift containing a knife and some coins.

Chairman Jack R. Smith presented Davis with an award and expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the supervisor’s 20 years of service.

“So, it’s super easy when you love what you do. And this has been a blast,” said Davis.



Yavapai County citizens are so involved, according to Davis.

The county identifies issues in the communities, finds active citizens there, and helps them to accomplish what they need to, he explained.

“And I’m fortunate that I just get to be the part that assists everybody in making things happen.”



He doesn’t know everything, confessed Davis, but said he does know who to seek out when issues come up.

“I know the people to go to that will help solve the problem. So, that’s made me look good, but sincerely, it’s been the staff members that make it happen. It’s been the citizens. And I really really really really love this job. It’s fun,” he said.

Davis also shared he had one more bit of good news to share.

“Congressman O’Halleran has offered me to go work for his outfit, so I’ll be able to work for Yavapai citizens again,” said Davis to a clapping audience.



The two are having preliminary discussions about Davis’ potential future endeavor.

“So, me and Penny Pew (Congressman Paul Gosar’s district director) will be riding around together.”

Davis expressed thanks and appreciation to the room, and said it’s been an awesome 20 years.



“You guys will have great leadership,” he said of the future term.

“One of the things I found, was that you do sincerely start to get a little callous and a little jaded. This is my 480th board meeting,” admitted Davis.

“So after a while you kind of go, ‘Oh God, another meeting’.”

Davis said he felt great watching incoming district supervisor Randy Garrison enthusiastically preparing for his new role.

“He’s so fresh; he has that new set of eyes, and it’s going to be a great next term for Yavapai County. It’s going to be good for all of us.”

Also new for 2017, Thomas Thurman was elected as Board of Supervisors chairman, and Rowle Simmons was elected vice chairman.