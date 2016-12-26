Courthouse events curtailed

The lawns at the Yavapai County Courthouse plaza flatten and turn brown from feet, vendor booths, and general use after major events during spring, summer and fall every year. It has reached the point where the county supervisors want to limit the days available for use permits between May 1 and Oct. 30 to give the grass time to recover between events.
REDUCTION IN DAYS
New contract provides for 70 event days between May 1 and Oct. 31, a 23 percent decrease (21 days) from last year.
May: 7 days
June: 18 days
July: 15 days
August: 18 days
September: 5 days
October: 4 days
Plus 3 days for Whiskey
Off Road, if approved by
supervisors.
The county contracts with Prescott Downtown Partnership, Inc, to manage the permits and use of the grounds for multi-day, one-day, and short activities such as weddings. The two-year contract came up for negotiation, and the supervisors unanimously approved a new one-year contract at their Dec. 21 meeting in Cottonwood. PDP has not yet signed the proposed contract.
A reduction in use is necessary for lawn maintenance and recovery, especially immediately after the major three-day shows, said Assistant County Administrator Jack Fields. Groundskeepers in the Facilities Department told him a healthy lawn has 3- to 5-inch roots. In large areas of the plaza, the root system is less than an inch, they said.
“That comes from heavy traffic without allowing for a chance to recover,” Fields said.
The Facilities Department has kept the supervisors informed about the state of the courthouse trees and lawn, and recently added PDP and City of Prescott staff in discussions.
The second part of the contract negotiations hands over enforcement of courthouse ordinances to PDP.
Vendors have not always followed the rules and regulations. Fields said he reviewed photographs showing boxes, tarps, tires, and weights resting directly on the grass, which is prohibited. Weight like that will compress the grass and deprive it of light and oxygen, he said. Staking of canopies and booths, also prohibited, has at times resulted in ruptured water lines.
In addition, the contract states, to the best of its ability, PDP will ensure that products sold during events are handcrafted and not resale items.
Representatives from the county and PDP will inspect the grounds daily during events. Violations will result in fines, which the county will deduct from the total $43,500 payment it makes to PDP for managing events.
Fines range from $50 per stake per day, $200 for crates not properly elevated two inches off the ground or weights placed on the ground and not suspended, to $300 for grounds not properly cleaned.
Reduction of days available for events falls from 91 days in 2016 to 70 days in 2017. However, the supervisors grandfathered in the eight major multi-day events in good standing: Phippen Western Art Show and Sale; two Mountain Artists Guild art festivals; Prescott Rodeo Days; three Chamber events – Faire on the Square, Territorial Days, and Fallfest in the Park; and the Williamson Valley Fire Department Arts and Crafts Show.
A ninth multi-day event, the Whiskey Off Road bike race, is not considered a “major event,” Fields said. Instead, the organizers ask the Board of Supervisors for approval to conduct the event every year.
“Anyone can ask the Board of Supervisors for permission to hold an event if their application is denied by PDP,” he said.
Smaller one-day events within the five-month period include the Whiskey Row Marathon, Summer Concert Series, Woof Down, Antiques on the Square, Bluegrass Festival, Empty Bowls, Kiwanis Kiddie Parade, Dog-Toberfest, and the Great Prescott Pumpkin Patch. Not included are Earth Day, Easter Egg Hunt, and the Courthouse Lighting, as they fall outside the time frame.
PDP Director Kendall Jaspers said he expects the reduction in days will impact people, including nearby merchants, especially the restaurants.
“Downtown is a mixed bag. There will be some that won’t be unhappy about this,” Jaspers. “I suspect most will miss the days, probably the majority. It will affect their business.”
He also said the decrease in event days could impact the nonprofits that host their fundraisers at the courthouse..
“It is what it is. This the county’s park, so they get to do what they want with it,” Jaspers said.
Fields said the county will watch what kind of effect the reduction will have downtown, as well as what kind of reaction it gets from the public.
“We’re not doing this in a vacuum,” he said. “We need to take pride in and maintain it in good condition. It shows pride of ownership in the community where the grass is green, trash picked up, and the restrooms are clean.”
It is possible, after a year or so when the grass becomes hardy again, that event days will be added back in, Fields said.
More like this story
- County gives PDP 2 years to manage plaza events
- Plaza event organizers oppose rule changes
- Prescott Downtown Partnership could take on production of popular Summer Concert Series
- Supervisors green-light beer, booths on plaza for Whiskey Off-Road
- Supervisors OK 1-year pact with Prescott Downtown Partnership
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
BernieBernstein 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
"Good"
AzNative1 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Thank you Yavapai County BOS for taking the necessary steps to help improve and preserve the County Courthouse Plaza...the crown jewel of our beautiful downtown. There are far too many events held there. I remember the lazy summer days when the plaza wasn't filled with endless vendor booths. This will help to return the plaza to the visitors and residents who simply want to enjoy the locations vast lawns, trees and historical features. Looking forward to more days of the plaza just being a peaceful, beautiful place to relax.
BrotherJim 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
How about installing KEEP OFF THE GRASS signs?
Just kidding.
Rcadya 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Finally. A glimmer of common sense and 'doing the right thing' from our all too often uncaring county supervisors. Sometimes care for our environment can and should trump the profit motive. And the idea that fewer crap fairs (composed of vendors that are not local) will negatively effect local businesses is doubtful at best. Jaspers is wrong! And most of what is sold at these outdoor markets is made in China. A few of the usual suspects will claim that fewer crap fairs will kill their business. Doubtful. Most small business owners (except the whiny bars) around the square are hurt by the competing markets. And if this plan is implemented a lot of us, the residents of Prescott and the County, will be able to enjoy our Courthouse Square ... and not avoid it so many weekends. Now ban dogs from the Square. They have their own park.
DandyJ 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Just sayin' ... If Prescott would just shut down the roads around the court house during the events, like Sonoma and Napa, you could hold as many events as you want by placing the booths in the streets surrounding the court house. And guess what? The grass would thrive! And the courthouse grounds would be free for people to walk who don't want to attend the events/booths. It amazes me our town doesn't do this -- for fear of losing customers at surrounding stores. If anything you'd have more customers; the stores would benefit! But whatever, Prescott. Keep doing the same ole things that don't work :(
CopJoe 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
I agree whole-heartedly with you Dandy. They shut off the streets for all kinds of beer events and dances. This little scratch our backs episode is a conglomerate between the BOS and the Downtown Partnership. This way the little whiners that have businesses in the downtown area can control who they keep out of the down town areas. They have been trying to do it for years and the BOS finally gave them their opportunity. Pathetic.
jacqueslaliberte 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Agreed, solid pavement, easier walking, a festival atmosphere, a win-win.
robfred 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Do I understand this correctly that the fantastic Prescott Annual Bluegrass Festival (36th year in 2017) is not guaranteed a place on the square? Also the article states it is a one day festival but it seems to me a festival held on Saturday and Sunday is more than one day.
Hmmmmmm 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
"In addition, the contract states, to the best of its ability, PDP will ensure that products sold during events are handcrafted and not resale items." "Fines range from $50 per stake per day, $200 for crates not properly elevated two inches off the ground or weights placed on the ground and not suspended, to $300 for grounds not properly cleaned." There is no mention of a fine for allowing resale goods even though they are prohibited by ordinance. This clause is there to protect the downtown merchants from undue and unfair competition. The PDP's contract with Yavapai County requires them to adhere to and enforce ALL of the laws, rules and regulations of the Courthouse use. Shouldn't ALL of the contractual terms be met by the PDP? Every time you see an imported or mass produced item at one of these sales (events) there is a violation of the governing ordinance and the contract requiring that it be enforced. Yavapai County gives the PDP $43,500 of our tax dollars annually. Shouldn't contracts and laws be honored across the board even if it eliminates some booth revenues from a local organizations coffers?
Johnblake 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Why no mention of dogs urinating and defacating on the lawn plus other related damages. I personally find the lawn uninviting because of these activities.
dannyleebrehm 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
When does grass ues O2? It uses CO2 and provides us with O2. It is light it needs. It is probably the lack of which from the shade of the vendors tents. Not to mention trampled or urinated on by our furry friends which may I add have a dog park just for them.
JackSprecher 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Plants breathe oxygen at night.
az4783054 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
Even the liberals replying here cannot agree on what should be allowed or prohibited...