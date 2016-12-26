City offers disposal of used cooking oil

PRESCOTT – The City of Prescott is reminding residents that its trash/recycling containers and its wastewater collection system are “no place for used cooking oil after you have fried that turkey.”

To help with disposal needs, the City of Prescott Solid Waste Division will be accepting used cooking oil from city residents at the Transfer Station, which is located at 2800 Sundog Ranch Road, according to a news release from the city.

The Transfer Station is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Bring your cooled oil in its original container to the Transfer Station for recycling,” states the news release. It adds that cooled oil drop-off is also available year round for City of Prescott residents during the Transfer Station’s normal business hours. Commercial or business drop-off will not be accepted.

Customers should check in at the fee booth for instruction on disposal locations. Further information is available by contacting the City of Prescott Transfer Station at 928-777-1116.