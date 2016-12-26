Births Announcements: December 25, 2016

Ophelia Louise Pitts, , a six lb., six oz., girl, was born Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ana Louise Williams and Jade Adam Pitts of Paulden.
Skyler Reuben Schaffer, a nine lb., five oz., boy, was born Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Johanna and Reuben Schaffer of Prescott Valley.
Hansel Rachel Suarez, a seven lb., seven oz. girl was born Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rosalba Ovalles Alvarez and Octavio Ernesto Suarez of Prescott Valley.
Emja Marie Tafoya, a 7 lb.,4 oz., girl,, was born Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mary Theresa Ozment and Scott Anthony Tafoya of Paulden.
Jayden Edi Vazquez, a nine lb., two oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Teresa and Jose Vazquez of Paulden.
Hamilton Mercer Wright VIII, a 9 lb., 2 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kari Jean and Hamilton Wright VII of Prescott Valley.
Jackson Salvatore Lee Zuppa, a six lb., six oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Nov . 22, 2106, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jade Newell and Victor Zuppa of Prescott Valley.
