Power of the bunny: Cuddling with a rabbit great therapy for seniors

A few months ago, two Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary docents started a bunny therapy program. They weren’t sure how it would be received, but so far, the senior residents in assisted living facilities are delighted with the furry creatures.

“What a hit it has been,” said Jane Hubbard, volunteer docent. “Not only has it been great to share these animals with people who might not otherwise get to experience them, but it’s been a great way to share our stories and mission with different parts of this community.”

Judy Truelove, Nancy Kimmel and Hubbard have been docents for almost two years. They said bringing the domesticated rabbits together with seniors is a great way to spend their time. As with many who volunteer, they seem to get more out of the experience than the people they serve.

“We leave here walking three feet above the ground,” Hubbard said.

The rabbits came to the Heritage Zoo for different reasons. One belonged to a 4-H member who couldn’t show the rabbit because of a flaw with its ears. Sometimes an owner doesn’t realize how much care the animal needed.

Rabbits make perfect visiting animals, Truelove said. “The minute you pick them up, they just melt into you.”

The rabbits were a rag-tag group left pretty much to themselves, Hubbard said. They ended up at Heritage Park, and like many of its animals, this is their last stop.

The docents worked with each domestic rabbit (now numbering seven), which was already pretty docile, to make sure it could handle groups and a lot of handling, Hubbard said. They fit into a little padded bed called a cuddle cup that helps the rabbits feel secure and can be placed on a lap.

Baby Black Bunny (pure black), Licorice (not black, mostly gray) and Tutu (white and gray splotched) made the rounds in an hourlong visit recently to about 14 residents at Highgate Senior Living. Doris Bickel, who had a pet rat as a child, asked if Baby was real.

Yes, Hubbard assured her. “See? I brought some carrots if he gets hungry,” she held up a baggie.

The docents visit Highgate about once a month. Through word of mouth, they now travel to six different facilities. They do not charge for their bunny therapy. Every place Hubbard notified about the program has set up visiting time.

“I have never been turned down yet. The residents have been very receptive to the program and it’s been a real treat sharing our bunnies with them,” she said. “Who wouldn’t love petting these adorable animals?”

Apparently the residents at Highgate agree. “You could come every day and they would be thrilled,” said Cindy Smith, life enhancement specialist.

For more information on the Heritage Zoo’s bunny therapy program, contact Jane Hubbard at: jane@snowcreekproperty.com.