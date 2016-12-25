People in the News: Paul Amero

About six months ago, Sunglass Emporium, located at 420 Miller Valley Road in Prescott, hired Licensed Dispensing Optician Paul Amero. The business can make and dispense prescription eyewear for customers.

Amero previously worked at Lens Crafters. He brings more than 16 years of optical experience to Sunglass Emporium.



“We just wanted Paul’s former patients here in the local area to know that he is still in Prescott, just with a new family,” said Aaron Horton, co-owner of Sunglass Emporium.

