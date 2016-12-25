Obituary: Jerome 'Jerry' Munderloh

Jerome “Jerry” Munderloh went to be with the Lord on Dec. 18, 2016, while surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on March 6, 1934, in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, to Albert and Eleanora Munderloh.

He grew up in Merrill, Wisconsin, and received a B.S. in Silviculture from Stevens Point College where he met and married Mina Johnson. Mina convinced Jerry to move to Arizona and they settled in Prescott in 1955.

He was adventurous throughout his life and very much enjoyed the western atmosphere of Yavapai County. He was proud of his accomplishments to preserve this historic element. In 1960, Jerry and his young family moved into the abandoned and decaying Barlow-Massicks house on the Fain Ranch and restored the historic structure, saving it from destruction. At that time, the Munderloh’s were the only residents in what would become Prescott Valley, there being no other houses in Lonesome Valley. He also lived in Skull Valley and Wickenburg where he owned and operated a farm and a cattle ranch. He was a founding member of both the Skull Valley and Prescott Valley historical societies. He helped save the Skull Valley train depot and assembled an outdoor mining museum at Fain Park in Prescott Valley.

Throughout these many endeavors, Jerry taught school in Arizona and even taught a year in Germany. For much of his 35-year career, he was the ninth-grade Biology teacher at the Prescott Junior High School (now Mile High Middle School). He was adored by many of his students because he truly cared and understood that teaching involved more than lectures and tests. Students also learned in outdoor labs on Granite Creek and some learned how to drive a stick-shift in his old ranch truck. During his teaching, ranching, and building careers, Jerry also expanded his education and earned a M.S. in Biology.

Jerry is survived by his sons, Marty (Barbara), and John (Bonnie); grandson, Levi; and brothers and sisters, Rhoda, Vida, Walt, Roy, and Sandy (Lou); and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife, Mina; second wife, Terry; and daughter, Jennifer. Jerry never stopped teaching and was a positive influence on many people. We’ll miss you Dad, RIP.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

