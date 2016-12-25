Obituary: Antoinette Plése Snavely (Tonee)

Antoinette Plése Snavely (Tonee) died peacefully early Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, 2016, just days after celebrating her 96th birthday. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Michael Plése and Frances Burgar Plése on Dec. 3, 1920. She married Donald “Don” Duane Snavely on Nov. 21, 1942.

Surviving are four children, Janice Weber, Thomas (Linda) Snavely, Daniel (Deborah) Snavely, Michael Snavely; eight grandchildren, Patrick (Summer) Weber, Johanne Snavely, Katie (Ryan) Coffman, Kelsey (Russell May) Snavely, Carolynn (Cory) Prichard, Michelle Snavely, Joseph Snavely, Christopher Weber; and two great grandchildren, Henry and Kayson.

Tonee’s parents, husband, brother Thomas, daughter-in-law Barbara, and brothers and sisters in-law preceded her in death.

After graduating from Columbia University, Tonee married and moved to Pensacola, Florida, where her husband was stationed in the Navy. Subsequent moves took the family to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. After her husband’s death in 1979, she lived several years with her daughter’s family in Switzerland and then moved to Prescott, Arizona, which has been her home ever since. Throughout her life, wherever she lived, she was active in the Catholic Church, the schools her children attended, and in her community.

Tonee was also an avid swimmer, bridge, and poker player. She was a founding member of the Huron Valley Swim Club in Ann Arbor, and served as its first secretary in 1958. While in Prescott, Tonee volunteered at Prescott’s Center for Adult Day Care for many years and especially enjoyed playing poker with the clients. She loved to read and volunteered with the reading program at Washington Elementary School. She was still swimming four days a week at the age of 93.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Carmelite Sisters, Ozanam Hall, 4241 201st Street, Bayside, New York 11361.

For He will order His angels to protect you wherever you go. Psalm 91:11

Information provided by survivors.