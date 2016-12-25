Need 2 Know: Cable One launches Elite Business Internet; Donut Hole expanding; Mogie’s temporarily closed

Cable One launches biz service

Cable One is now offering Prescott-area businesses up to 500 megabits of download speed and 50 megabits of upload speed with the recent launch of its new service, Elite Business Internet.

Donut Hole expanding

The owner of Donut Hole in Prescott Valley is opening an adjacent sit-down Mexican restaurant.

The new restaurant, which is currently under construction, will be connected to Donut Hole by a hallway and offer dishes such as enchiladas and chimichangas.

Construction is expected to be complete in March and the owner hopes to be open for business soon after, said Alma Guerrero, who manages the establishment with her husband, Oscar.

Donut Hole will continue to operate as it has for the last 12 years.

Mogie’s temporarily closed

The owner of Mogie’s Mongolian Grill has temporarily closed the restaurant, located at 1385 Iron Springs Road.

Posted on Facebook was the following: “After a bit of a challenge, I am forced to close for a couple of weeks. I plan to be back the first of the year. Thank you for your understanding.”

