NAZ Suns drop 5th straight in 96-94 double-OT loss to Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Elijah Millsap and Johnny O’Bryant each recorded a double-double, Josh Gray chipped in with 19 points, but Northern Arizona committed 18 turnovers and was just 5 of 12 from the free-throw line in a 96-94 double-overtime loss to Sioux Falls on Christmas night.

It is the fifth-straight loss for Northern Arizona, which led 89-84 off a Gray steal and fast-break layup with 2:02 to play in regulation, but were outscored 12-5 the rest of the way.

The Suns beat Sioux Falls 98-89 in Prescott Valley on Nov. 27.

Briante Weber led Sioux Falls (13-3) with his third triple-double of the season, scoring 24 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing 10 assists in the fifth-straight win for the Southwest Division-leading Skyforce.

Northern Arizona (10-6) led by as many as 11 after a Derek Cooke Jr. tip-in with 1:50 to play in the third quarter, but the Skyforce used a 25-18 fourth-quarter run to force overtime.

Millsap scored 24 points on 9 of 18 shooting from the field, including four 3-pointers, but missed the Suns’ final shot of the night in a last-gasp effort for a win.

O’Bryant, a former LSU standout, finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots, while Derrick Jones Jr. had 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots in 49 minutes played.

It was the second game back for Jones after being reassigned to the NBA D-League by the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Northern Arizona shot 44 percent from the field (41 of 94) on Sunday night, but were 7 of 25 (28%) from beyond the arc.

Other standouts for Sioux Falls included Keith Benson with 25 points on 11 of 19 shooting, Marcus Posley scored 16 points and Okaro White narrowly missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Northern Arizona will continue its three-game road trip against the Santa Cruz Warriors (8-8) on Thursday, Dec. 29. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

