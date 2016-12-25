Missing Scottsdale woman found dead

A missing Scottsdale woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve was found dead on Christmas Day.
Doris Ventrello, 87, suffered from dementia and high blood pressure.
A Silver Alert was issued at 4:20 p.m. Saturday by the Scottsdale Police Department.
Mrs. Ventrello was found dead in a wash in the area of Tangle Creek and Forest Road 269 (approximately 30 miles east of Sunset Point), a short distance away from her disabled vehicle.
The Yavapai County Search and Rescue Back Country Team and the Jeep Posse Crew assisted with the recovery.
The investigation is ongoing at this time, although there appears to be no signs of foul play, according to authorities.
Comments
Votey_McVoteface 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Was an 87 year old woman with dementia driving by herself when this occurred? If so, why? How about when you are diagnosed with dementia and/or Alzheimer's you lose your driving privileges and someone takes away your keys? Allowing people in that condition to continue driving, endangers not only themselves but anyone in their path. Sorry she is dead but glad that she lived a long life. Hopefully it was a good life. A terrible ending though.