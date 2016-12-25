Get a few gift duds in the old stocking this year? Here is what to consider if you want to return them

An unbecoming sweater. An animatronic singing fish. A designer lump of coal.

Gifts can sometimes be unusual or flat-out unwanted.

Fortunately, many major retailers take this into account by extending their return policies for the holiday season.

For instance, companies such as Wal-Mart, Sears and Amazon have provided additional cushion for consumers — and gift recipients — who purchased items between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24.

However, there are still many businesses that aren’t so lenient.

“A lot of stores have stuck with just their typical 30 days,” said Kerry Sherin, shopping and savings expert with Offers.com.

Therefore, if a gift was bought in early December and the company it was bought from only has a 30-day return policy, the recipient of that gift will only have until early January to return it or not.

Of course, in order to return something, it must at least have a receipt and be in good condition.

Therefore, one thing to keep in mind while opening gifts is to keep everything together. This may include receipts, price tags and boxes.

“Keep them in a safe, low-traffic area of the house so you can have a seamless holiday return trip,” Sherin said. “The longer you wait, the more chance there is to spill coffee on the receipt or on the manual to your new vacuum.”

If returning an unwanted gift is no longer an option, look on the bright side, there’s always an opportunity to re-gift it next year.