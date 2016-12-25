Column: Tony Romo heading to the desert? Not happening.

Three months ago I penned a column headlined “Relax Cardinals fans, Arizona will be just fine.”

Boy was I wrong, and then some. Cardinals’ fans should have sought out the biggest panic button in town and slammed it like Michael Floyd’s next drink of choice.

At the time of my column, Arizona was coming off a 40-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, evening its record at 1-1 after opening the season with a 23-21 Week 1 loss against the New England Patriots.

Back-to-back losses to the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams followed, while Bruce Arians’ confidence in a club supposedly destined for Houston in Super Bowl LI waned.

With losses piling up and hopes dwindling in “Be Red See Red” land (whatever that slogan means), those who cover the NFL had nothing better to do than spin a ridiculous campaign calling for Tony Romo’s services in Glendale. If not now, maybe in 2017.

Romo rumors started swirling sometime during the Cardinals’ bye week after a 30-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers, dropping Arizona’s record to 3-4-1, with the tie featuring a dreadful 6-6 performance against Seattle.

Romo billboards haven’t erected outside University of Phoenix Stadium just yet, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already dove head first into his bait and switch routine, talking up his 36-year-old backup quarterback by saying the Burlington, Wisconsin, native can still play despite multiple back problems and surgeries.

And his media pals are following suit.

Fansided’s Randy Furzi said last week that, “Say what you want about Romo, but he would be quite the upgrade over Carson Palmer.”

First of all, if Romo can’t stay off his backside with the best offensive line in the NFL, how exactly can he do it with Arizona’s makeshift group of hog mollies?

Gregg Rosenthal of nfl.com lists the Cardinals as the X-factor in the race for Romo, stating Palmer signing an extension was supposed to “quiet this sort of speculation.”

“Since then, though, he’s struggled to remain a top-20 quarterback … Let’s just say a lot of folks are watching closely to see what will happen with this Cardinals team this offseason,” Rosenthal said.

USA Today Sports’ Tom Pelissero said with Larry Fitzgerald’s time as an elite wide receiver running out, and Palmer taking a huge step backwards this season, a “Romo to Fitzgerald connection would be must watch football.”

“This is a tough situation because the Cardinals are a bit cap strapped with Palmer’s contract, but this risk could have a tremendous reward if handled correctly,” Pelissero said.

Despite a personal belief that Romo is a better quarterback than Palmer, I factor three reasons into my “it’s not happening” thought process.

One: Palmer, age 36 going on 37.

Two: Romo, age 36 going on 37.

Three: Jones will want a Texas-sized haul for his aging quarterback, who is in the middle of a six-year, $108 million deal. I just don’t think Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, or Arians, are willing to give up one, if not two first-round draft picks for him.

Obviously, I’ve been wrong before. Feel free to disagree!

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is a sports writer and columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Periscope at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.