Column: Rebirth

As we awaken this day from our warm beds
And eat our hurried breakfasts
Before sitting by the Christmas tree
To give gifts to each other,
Let’s take a moment to reflect
On the meaning of this day.
Of a birth
And what it means to the world,
Why we celebrate it,
How the message is received,
And its impact on our lives.
On those of us who did not sleep
In warm beds last night,
Or eat hot breakfasts,
Or sit before Christmas trees,
Or receive gifts,
Or will not be with loved ones.
On those with other beliefs,
Who celebrate other births,
And other faiths,
And worship in ways different from us.
For their beliefs merit our respect
Just as we wish to have theirs.
Let us also reflect
On our brothers and sisters in other countries
Who are not safer and free
And are unable to speak their minds
Whose days are filled
With daily fears.
Let’s rejoice on the blessings we enjoy
In this nation and state,
In this community,
As we share kindnesses with neighbors
And friends
And family.
Let us give thanks for freedom,
For peace, and its messenger,
For hope, and our need for it,
For faith, and our commitment to it,
For love, and the sharing of it,
And for one another.
There’s a special spirit in this season,
Which we know should be extended
To include the other months,
So, let’s begin the new year
With this goal—
To care for each other a little more.
Today, let’s hold one another
A little tighter,
Remembering why this day is special
And reflecting about how
We can take the good news of a birth
And experience a rebirth in our own lives.
pvtom 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
Amen and Merry Christmas! Praying for "peace in the world" is always called for. But realistically, it is the governments of the world that cause the pain of suffering and war. People the world over seek peace and prosperity for their families. "We the People" should support people seeking freedom from oppression in the world without the horrific costs of war.
UponReflection 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
Ron, Merry Christmas! Ron, to whom or what are we giving thanks when you say "Let us give thanks for freedom"?
Johnblake 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Merry Christmas everyone. Be safe and have a pleasant day.
papalou 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
We give thanks for God for sending His beloved Son to save the world from Satan's grasp. John 3:3 - Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.
trailmeister 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
Amen, Dr. Barnes. Amen! Merry Christmas!