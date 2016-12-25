Column: Rebirth

mugshot photo

By Dr. Ron Barnes

  • Originally Published: December 25, 2016 6:01 a.m.

    • As we awaken this day from our warm beds

    And eat our hurried breakfasts

    Before sitting by the Christmas tree

    To give gifts to each other,

    Let’s take a moment to reflect

    On the meaning of this day.

    Of a birth

    And what it means to the world,

    Why we celebrate it,

    How the message is received,

    And its impact on our lives.

    On those of us who did not sleep

    In warm beds last night,

    Or eat hot breakfasts,

    Or sit before Christmas trees,

    Or receive gifts,

    Or will not be with loved ones.

    On those with other beliefs,

    Who celebrate other births,

    And other faiths,

    And worship in ways different from us.

    For their beliefs merit our respect

    Just as we wish to have theirs.

    Let us also reflect

    On our brothers and sisters in other countries

    Who are not safer and free

    And are unable to speak their minds

    Whose days are filled

    With daily fears.

    Let’s rejoice on the blessings we enjoy

    In this nation and state,

    In this community,

    As we share kindnesses with neighbors

    And friends

    And family.

    Let us give thanks for freedom,

    For peace, and its messenger,

    For hope, and our need for it,

    For faith, and our commitment to it,

    For love, and the sharing of it,

    And for one another.

    There’s a special spirit in this season,

    Which we know should be extended

    To include the other months,

    So, let’s begin the new year

    With this goal—

    To care for each other a little more.

    Today, let’s hold one another

    A little tighter,

    Remembering why this day is special

    And reflecting about how

    We can take the good news of a birth

    And experience a rebirth in our own lives.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    pvtom 4 hours, 38 minutes ago

    Amen and Merry Christmas! Praying for "peace in the world" is always called for. But realistically, it is the governments of the world that cause the pain of suffering and war. People the world over seek peace and prosperity for their families. "We the People" should support people seeking freedom from oppression in the world without the horrific costs of war.

    0

    UponReflection 4 hours, 35 minutes ago

    Ron, Merry Christmas! Ron, to whom or what are we giving thanks when you say "Let us give thanks for freedom"?

    0

    Johnblake 4 hours, 32 minutes ago

    Merry Christmas everyone. Be safe and have a pleasant day.

    0

    papalou 4 hours, 31 minutes ago

    We give thanks for God for sending His beloved Son to save the world from Satan's grasp. John 3:3 - Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.

    0

    trailmeister 3 hours, 21 minutes ago

    Amen, Dr. Barnes. Amen! Merry Christmas!

    0