Column: Rebirth

As we awaken this day from our warm beds

And eat our hurried breakfasts

Before sitting by the Christmas tree

To give gifts to each other,

Let’s take a moment to reflect

On the meaning of this day.

Of a birth

And what it means to the world,

Why we celebrate it,

How the message is received,

And its impact on our lives.

On those of us who did not sleep

In warm beds last night,

Or eat hot breakfasts,

Or sit before Christmas trees,

Or receive gifts,

Or will not be with loved ones.

On those with other beliefs,

Who celebrate other births,

And other faiths,

And worship in ways different from us.

For their beliefs merit our respect

Just as we wish to have theirs.

Let us also reflect

On our brothers and sisters in other countries

Who are not safer and free

And are unable to speak their minds

Whose days are filled

With daily fears.

Let’s rejoice on the blessings we enjoy

In this nation and state,

In this community,

As we share kindnesses with neighbors

And friends

And family.

Let us give thanks for freedom,

For peace, and its messenger,

For hope, and our need for it,

For faith, and our commitment to it,

For love, and the sharing of it,

And for one another.

There’s a special spirit in this season,

Which we know should be extended

To include the other months,

So, let’s begin the new year

With this goal—

To care for each other a little more.

Today, let’s hold one another

A little tighter,

Remembering why this day is special

And reflecting about how

We can take the good news of a birth

And experience a rebirth in our own lives.