BASIS Prescott student named Coca-Cola scholar semifinalist

A BASIS Prescott senior has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 class in the Coca-Cola Scholars Program in Atlanta, Georgia.

Erika Gustafson ranks with some 1,900 high school seniors in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000 each.

Students are selected to advance to this next phase based on academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities, according to a scholar program news release.

The class of 2017 Coca-Cola scholars will mark the 29th consecutive year the Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded scholarships. In those years, the foundation has awarded 5,700 scholarships worth over $66 million.

“As a premier scholarship provider, we recognize our role in helping young people achieve their college goals,” said Mark Davis, President of the Foundation. “The economy continues to affect many students’ ability to attend the college of their choice, so it is critical we continue to stay the course. The Coca–Cola Scholars Foundation received nearly 86,000 applications this year, and the Semifinalists are truly some of the most accomplished students in the country.”



The full list of semifinalists from across the country can be found on the foundation website: www.coca-colascholars.org.