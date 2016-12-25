Engagement: AnnMarie Aguirre, Riley Higgins engaged

AnnMarie Aguirre and Riley Higgins, both of Prescott, have announced their engagement.
AnnMarie is the daughter of Jodie Aguirre of Prescott, and Riley is the son of Steve and Julie Higgins, also of Prescott.
AnnMarie Aguirre and Riley Higgins, both of Prescott, have announced their engagement.
AnnMarie is the daughter of Jodie Aguirre of Prescott, and Riley is the son of Steve and Julie Higgins, also of Prescott.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.