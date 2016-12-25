Anniversary: Leitheads celebrate 50 years together

Shirley and Richard Leithead, of Prescott Valley, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Dec. 9.
They were married Dec. 9, 1966, in St. George, Utah. They have six children, 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
