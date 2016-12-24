Worship Services: Week of Dec. 24, 2016

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … All are welcome to join the worship, prayers, praise and dance at Shabbat, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Mark Miller will present the message Location is Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott.

Alliance Bible Church … Christmas Eve Candlelight service, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Pastor John Perry speaks on “A Wonder-Full Christmas” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. A “Cookie Fellowship” will follow.

American Lutheran … Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, will feature four traditional worship services filled with music and Biblical readings: 4 p.m., Pastor Eric Sokoloski; 6 p.m. candlelight, Pastor Don McMillan; 8 p.m. candlelight, Pastor Jack Shannon; and 10 p.m. candlelight with Holy Communion, Pastor Jack Shannon. Service on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, at 10:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary with Pastor Eric Sokoloski. Service will include lessons and carols, and Holy Communion by Intinction.

Calvary Chapel Dayspring Church … Pastor Al Cicolello delivers the message at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. service Sunday and the 6:30 p.m. service on Wednesday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Christmas service 9 to 10 a.m. in the Miller Valley Elementary School gym. Special Christmas music and a message from Pastor Andrew Gutierrez is planned. The church will move its worship services January 1 to the Ruth Street Theater at Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth Street.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service is “Christian Science” (Acts 7:33). Wednesday testimony meetings are 1 p.m.

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist … Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, “Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols”, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The Rev. Karla Brockie and Music Director Lynne Haeseler will present a friendly-for-all story and carol-filled candlelight service. Dan Boyce’s French horn music will be featured and cookies will be served following the program. “Lean in Towards the Light” is the sermon Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m. A potluck holiday meal will follow. There is a staffed nursery for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The facilities are accessible to those with physical challenges. Location is 882 Sunset Avenue, Prescott.

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ … Pete Hicks speaks on “Faith Takes Action” (Hebrews 1:1-6), 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no services Sunday evening.

Prescott Community … Christmas Eve Candelight Service, 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, featuring familiar carols of Christmas. Reverend Corinne Ellis’ message is “What Christmas Means” 10 a.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Prescott United Methodist … Children’s Pageant “Christmas Night Live” 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, followed by candlelight service at 7 p.m. and candlelight and communion at 9 p.m. Reverend Susan Root delivers the message “Mary’s Song” (Luke 1:46-56), 9 am. Sunday, Dec. 25.

Revival Fire Church of God … The Rev. Fred Hays delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Sermon is “Jesus’ Life in Brief” (John 1:1), Sunday, Dec. 25.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m.., and Christmas Day, 10:30 a.m. in the main worship center, located at 148 South Marina Street, across from Courthouse Square, Prescott.

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vespers at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Rev. Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

St. Paul’s Anglican … Christmas Eve carol service 7 p.m. and communion at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day communion service 9 and 10:30 a.m. Preacher is Archbishop Peter Robinson.

Temple B’rith Shalom … Torah service 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Discussion will be “Vayeishew” (Genesis 37:1-40:23). Temple Chanukah Party, 6 p.m. Bring a non-dairy Chinese-themed (or other) dish to share, a gift card from Walmart or Home Depot for CCJ and a Menorah to light.

The Heights … Christmas Eve services Saturday, Dec. 24, are 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m. There will be no services Sunday, Christmas Day.

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … Christmas Candelight Service 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The Rev. Mark Tilly delivers the message, “We Have Seen His Glory” (John 1:1-14), 10 a.m. Christmas Day. No 8:15 a.m. service.

Westside Christian … Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. There will be no regular Sunday service.

Willow Hills 1st Southern Baptist … Pastor Jesse Liles’ message at 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Dec. 25, is “God with Us” (Luke 2:8-14) Signing for the deaf at all services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Bethel Baptist … Pastor Joe Berna delivers the message Saturday, Dec. 24, based on Luke 2:1-20 and Matthew 2:1-2 and 11. Message for Sunday, Dec. 25, is “The Gifts That Keep On Giving” (Romans 5:1-11) 10:30 a.m.

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

First Southern Baptist … Pastor Terrell Eldreth delivers the message, “Christmas in a Word” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. There will be no evening service.



Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Randy Vanesian delivers the message.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson delivers the message, “Word” (John 1:1-14) at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran (LCMS) … Services are at 8 (Liturgical), 9:15 (Worship Café-Praise) and 10:45 a.m. (Praise).

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … The topic for Shabbat VA Yeshev is “Rivalry” (Bereishit, Genesis 37-40; Amos 2:6-3.8), 19 a,m. Saturday, Dec. 24, and at 7 p.m. Lighting of the first Chanukah candle.

Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Sunday is a special Christmas carols and memories service, with text taken from Matthew 2:1-12.

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

First Southern Baptist … Sunday school at 9 a.m.; worship service at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reeder.

Hope Lutheran Church (WELS) … Pastor Tim Henning’s message will be “Rejoice in the Christmas Spirit of Comfort” at the Christmas worship service, 9:30 a.m.There will be no 8:30 or 11 a.m. services

Refiners Fire Cowboy Church … Service is at 10 a.m.

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mountain View Baptist … Pastor Ed Imbierowicz delivers the message, “The Peace of God” (Philippians 4:6-7) at 11 a.m. Sunday. Christmas Eve Candlelight service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.