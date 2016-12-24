Two Prescott High School teachers honored with Golden Bell Award

Two Prescott High School teachers last week were presented with the state School Board Association’s most prestigious educational honor, the Golden Bell Award.

The two teachers, Courtney Check and David Stengel, were selected for their combined interactive sophomore English and U.S. history course that allows students to step back in time through lessons that bring history and language to life.

The two were honored for their team collaboration that has students so engaged in the lessons that they often don’t want to leave after the bell rings on their two-hour class, according to the award application.

“The US Block program has great success helping students who might get overlooked in a regular classroom to become more confident in themselves and enthusiastic about learning,” the teachers wrote in the application about their students who tend to be more “creative and kinesthetic learners” rather than “book smart.” “The US Block is most effective with creative students whose true potential would lie dormant and untapped in the traditional ‘sit-and-get’ instructional model.”

One student described her experience as one of the best of her high school career because it forced her to leave her comfort zone and work with other peers and do such things as public speaking, acting and group assignments.

“Block is not an easy class, students are constantly challenged and expected to exceed expectations,” the student said.

With this course, student reading scores have significantly increased and the students have all become better writers, the teachers wrote.

In this class, students not only read about and study historical periods, but they dress in character and create assignments that lead them to experience and integrate the past into their present, the application states.

The study of the Salem Witch trials had students imaging themselves as individual characters even as they read and discussed Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.”

Another student stated that the US Block course was fun even as it pushed her to study harder, and through the course she developed “techniques and tricks that I will keep with me for the rest of my life.”