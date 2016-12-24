Photo: Rally for immigrants & refugees held

Photo by Max Efrein.
Prescott residents marched around the intersection of Gurley and Cortez streets Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, holding a banner that said “Immigrants & Refugees Welcome.” Local activist Dennis DuVall, who led the effort, said it was in response to the city’s proclamation for community compassion. Although the proclamation does not have anything to do with the message being voiced on Friday, the message “had to do with the proclamation,” according to DuVall. “If Prescott is going to say they’re ‘Everybody’s Hometown,’ that should include everybody, shouldn’t it?” he said.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.