Photo: Rally for immigrants & refugees held

Prescott residents marched around the intersection of Gurley and Cortez streets Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, holding a banner that said “Immigrants & Refugees Welcome.” Local activist Dennis DuVall, who led the effort, said it was in response to the city’s proclamation for community compassion. Although the proclamation does not have anything to do with the message being voiced on Friday, the message “had to do with the proclamation,” according to DuVall. “If Prescott is going to say they’re ‘Everybody’s Hometown,’ that should include everybody, shouldn’t it?” he said.