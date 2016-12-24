Letter: Famous Christmas tree

EDITOR:
Thank you to whomever puts their life in their hands to decorate the tree in the medium north of Sunset Point Rest Stop. I always look for the tree (which has looked a little sick lately), but this week, it was decorated to the hilt. I’m not sure how they get it done, but it’s become a mainstay of our trip back and forth to the valley. Merry Christmas!
Sharon Carlin Le
