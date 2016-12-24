Letter: Dogs barking and freezing in winter

EDITOR:

I wonder how long it takes a small dog in 20 degree weather to freeze to death when left out for over two hours?

A small dog yips and yips in this condo area every morning for at least two hours. In good weather it’s just really annoying, even with our windows closed. This morning at around 20 degrees it is cruel and inhumane and really just plain stupid. What are those owners doing in there, I wondered. Did they put it out then go back to sleep? Do they have the TV up so loud they can’t hear the poor thing yipping ever more desperately? I cannot tell where it is coming from because sound bounces around here and people’s patios are a different angles. Finally the barking stopped after 9, having started at 6 a.m.

I am always baffled by dog owners who let their dogs bark and bark. Of course it is very annoying, but more than that, it is irresponsible and inconsiderate. When I lived in the country, I knew whose dog it was so I either called them or spoke to them in person. Often they looked either amazed or angry. But it usually stopped. Here in a semi-urban environment I cannot use that direct approach. Calling the police is not a good idea: 1. They have enough serious business to attend to, and 2. How could I tell them where the dog lives?

So, dog owners who leave your dogs out, especially when it is so cold (or when it is so hot), please think about your dog. Please show responsible dog ownership. Most dogs, except those made for cold climates, will suffer, especially a small dog, outside, for hours, calling to be let in.

If not out of consideration for your neighbors who don’t want to hear this, then in compassion for a creature dependent on your good care, wake up!

Marti Garrison