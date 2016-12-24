Hoping for a white Christmas?: Weather service says heavy snow expected above 6,000 ft.

The City of Prescott reports that the National Weather Service is predicting snow in the community for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 24 to 25, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“The Street Maintenance Division will have crews on standby to respond as soon as snow begins to accumulate on city streets,” a city news release states. “Accumulated snowfall of as much as 15 inches is predicted.”

According to the National Weather Service Friday evening, 6 to 10 inches of snow was expected in Yavapai County areas above 6,000 feet.

Snow is expected to start Saturday in Northern Arizona from 11 a.m. and continue to 11 p.m.

The city is urging residents to avoid unnecessary trips during the inclement weather, and also to prepare for winter driving conditions and to ensure they have medications and supplies on hand.

“The Street Maintenance Division will be working 12-hour shifts until the storm has passed and all roads are passable,” the news release states. “Streets are plowed in order of priority, arterials and collectors first, and until they remain passable for public safety vehicles and other traffic.”

The news release adds that ice may be present on roads at any time for the next several days because of low temperatures and shaded areas, and it cautions drivers to plan extra time for travel and to use caution while driving.

“Property owners in the City of Prescott are reminded that per Prescott City Code 8-1-2 they are responsible for clearing any snow and ice accumulation from the sidewalks adjacent to their property,” the news release adds.

The weather service warns that driving will be extremely dangerous during this storm, especially at higher elevations.

Strong south to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph may develop on Saturday.