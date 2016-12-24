Hanging with Santa Claus

Sawyer and Taylor Hogan pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Friday, Dec. 23, in the Holiday Courtyard on Whiskey Row.

Photo by Max Efrein.

Sawyer and Taylor Hogan pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Friday, Dec. 23, in the Holiday Courtyard on Whiskey Row.

mugshot photo

By Max Efrein

  • Originally Published: December 24, 2016 6 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Max Efrein

    The March family poses with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

    William and Suellen Dicker are Prescott’s official Claus couple. The couple have worked with the City of Prescott and the Prescott Chamber of Commerce for the past four years to serve as the Clauses whenever a Christmas-themed event takes place.

    This is the second year that the Grand Highland Hotel and the Prescott Downtown Partnership have collaborated to hire the Dickers to play the iconic characters in the Holiday Courtyard. Their helper elves are Mary, right, and Walt Laakkonen.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.