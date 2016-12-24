Hanging with Santa Claus

Photo by Max Efrein.
William and Suellen Dicker are Prescott’s official Claus couple. The couple have worked with the City of Prescott and the Prescott Chamber of Commerce for the past four years to serve as the Clauses whenever a Christmas-themed event takes place.
This is the second year that the Grand Highland Hotel and the Prescott Downtown Partnership have collaborated to hire the Dickers to play the iconic characters in the Holiday Courtyard. Their helper elves are Mary, right, and Walt Laakkonen.
More like this story
- Body found near Seligman likely that of missing Vegas mom
- Local hotel hosts Santa and Mrs. Claus through holidays
- Letter: Decoration thieves had true Christmas spirit
- <I>'He knows if you've been naughty or nice ...'</I><BR>Longtime Santa enjoys hearing children's wishes
- Children not bashful about asking for gifts
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.