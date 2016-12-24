Hanging with Santa Claus

William and Suellen Dicker are Prescott’s official Claus couple. The couple have worked with the City of Prescott and the Prescott Chamber of Commerce for the past four years to serve as the Clauses whenever a Christmas-themed event takes place.

This is the second year that the Grand Highland Hotel and the Prescott Downtown Partnership have collaborated to hire the Dickers to play the iconic characters in the Holiday Courtyard. Their helper elves are Mary, right, and Walt Laakkonen.