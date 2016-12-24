Editorial: True meaning of the season

How about we all stop bickering about politics, stop being selfish, and try something new ... let’s think about someone else for a change.

In nearby Chino Valley, a young family is trying to cope with a setback that has befallen their small child.

In October, the area’s residents gathered behind two Chino Valley Police Department officers whose daughters needed hospital treatment.

Officer Todd Hyslip’s daughter Harper is doing well after her open heart surgery.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the case for the other child.

Officer Stephen Farmer’s daughter, baby Gabrielle, is back in Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Over the summer, Gabrielle had 60 percent of her colon removed, along with 4 percent of her small intestine.

Earlier this month, her health started to decline. At one point at the hospital recently, the child had a cardiac event.

“They’ve already done four operations, and they’re talking about a fifth,” Officer Farmer said.

According to a story in the Chino Valley Review, there was scar tissue from the last operation and some blood vessels had formed around that, restricting the blood flow to her lower intestines. Doctors have removed an additional 82 centimeters of her colon because it died from lack of blood flow.

“We asked if she’ll be able to go home by Christmas, they told us she’ll be lucky to be home by Easter,” said Officer Farmer.

It would be nice if we can send prayers or thoughts out to this family. If you are moved to do more, please contact the Chino Valley Police Department at 928-636-4223.

Let’s all remember to be thankful for our family and friends this Christmas and to pass on that thankfulness to others less fortunate.