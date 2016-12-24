Demand high for sledding in Flagstaff, ski resort

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Hundreds of people have been showing up at a ski area outside Flagstaff with sleds and sliding down a hill near a parking lot despite signs warning against it.

The biggest demand came last weekend when there were an estimated 600 sledders on one day. Flagstaff had no snow on the ground at the time, making the ski area the place to be.

The ski area posts signs that say "No Tubing or Sledding!" but people show up anyway and slide down a small hill just off a parking lot.

Snowbowl will forbid the practice starting Saturday and continuing through the new year because it needs the parking lot to accommodate the large crowds of skiers and snowboarders who hit the slopes during the busy holiday week.