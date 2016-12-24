Snow may delay delivery of some Daily Courier Christmas papers

Due to snowfall totals at some higher elevations, Christmas Day newspaper delivery may be delayed.
Carriers will be assessing conditions for delivery at the earliest possible time. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Stay safe and have a Merry Christmas.
