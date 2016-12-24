Column: 'Tis the season for whining

It’s time for Democrats to stop whining about the election.

Hillary has done a fine job of pretending she has nothing to do with Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s amazingly well-funded (see: Hillary) voting recount campaign in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and everywhere else they usually find amiable election officials.

It’s over.

They should really stop whining about Russia allegedly hacking the emails that proved Hillary was colluding with the Democratic National Committee to defeat Bernie Sanders, her team colluded with major media to, ironically, promote Trump as the Republican candidate, and her foundation colluded with colossal colluders internationally to enrich herself.



Julian Assange has said the email release wasn’t a “hack,” it was a “leak.”

The Wikileaks editor-in-chief told Australian broadcaster John Pilger, “The Clinton camp has been able to project a neo-McCarthyist hysteria that Russia is responsible for everything. Hillary Clinton has stated multiple times, falsely, that 17 US intelligence agencies had assessed that Russia was the source of our publications. That’s false – we can say that the Russian government is not the source.”

Of course, Assange could be lying to protect his source(s).

That’s what Democrats would like everyone to think, anyway. This way, Trump would be considered the illegitimate Russian agent who stole the election by way of Hillary’s criminal and just plain sleazy behaviors revealed in an equally sleazy manner.

See how innocent it makes her?

It’s kind-of like trying to convince people Barack Obama is not a legitimate President because he was born in Kenya.

So much for the Democrats’ “when they go low we go high” ground.

After all, four leaders of the Democratic National Committee didn’t resign over the Bernie Sanders scandal simply because they wanted to take some personal time volunteering in soup kitchens.

It really is time for the Democrats to accept the fact that their candidate lost due to her own behaviors and voter distrust.

Yes, the Russians were likely involved with hacking or leaking the emails that, no matter the source, proved without a doubt Hillary’s sleazy and at times illegal behavior. It also proves the Democrats have no authority to claim any serious concern for cyber security.

It’s now time to move forward.

Let the past be past.

Learn from their mistakes.

Start anew.

Cast their eyes to the bright future they see for America.

Time for the party to get on with the important business of smearing the President-elect’s cabinet picks.

Steven Mnuchin, a 17-year-veteran of Goldman Sachs is Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary. Definitely a swamp-dwelling insider, unlike Obama’s first Treasury Secretary, Tim Geithner, a Wall Street and political insider who showed his common touch by failing to pay his taxes.

How about a fast food chain executive for Department of Labor? Not exactly the Thomas Perez model, whose new, forced overtime rules guarantee less opportunity, fewer hours for workers and, oh yeah, was overturned by a federal judge as it “exceeds its delegated authority.”

Rex Tillerson is another for example. As the CEO of Exxon-Mobile, he represents everything liberal Democrats despise: leading a major international fossil fuel corporation.

As Secretary of State, he likely has more serious connections with more foreign leaders

than the past couple of Secretaries, but that doesn’t matter.

He’s a dirty oil man. He has successfully negotiated international agreements with Vladimir Putin and is a recipient of Russia’s Order of Friendship for “strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.”

Democrats would much prefer anyone from the Sierra Club, no matter how little they know of foreign affairs. Let’s

not rehash Hillary’s extraordinary failures here, either.



That wouldn’t be fair.

We certainly can’t have a man who knows how to negotiate with Russians; he must be a Russian Agent…like Trump!

So Democrats have been saying.

Then there’s Kellyanne Conway, the first woman to manage a successful presidential campaign.

Trump has now chosen her as Presidential Counsellor, reiterating what you may have hear on my radio program:

She shattered her own glass ceiling by denying Hillary hers.

Expect much whining and griping.

Rick Jensen, distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.

Rick Jensen is Delaware’s award-winning conservative talk show host on WDEL, streaming live on WDEL.com from 1pm — 4pm EST. Contact Rick at rick@wdel.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jensen1150WDEL.