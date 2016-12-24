Column: John Glenn just wanted to get out of Ohio

HOLLYWOOD–God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Senator John Glenn of Ohio who just died was honored in the Senate as the first American to orbit the earth. It so happens the first men to fly an airplane were raised in Ohio and the first man on the moon was from Ohio. History teaches that us man will do whatever it takes to get out of Ohio.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission dictated new guidelines to try to reduce the number of earthquakes due to hydraulic fracturing of the state’s oil-rich shale formations. The shaking was getting out of hand. The sign at the state border says Welcome to Oklahoma, Contents May Shift.

Monopoly board game makers set up a caller hotline to resolve the disputes between Monopoly players in America. It had to happen. Game tensions have soared ever since the player who owns the most hotels not only wins the game, he also becomes president and possessor of the nuclear codes.

Hillary Clinton’s ally economist Robert Reich was interviewed by MSNBC Wednesday and he urged liberals never to recognize Trump’s presidency. He called for street protests every day. To show there are no hard feelings, Donald Trump just named Hillary Clinton as Ambassador to Turkey.

Democrats complained that Hillary got two million more votes than Trump while Republicans pointed out that her margin all came from New York City and Los Angeles County. Total votes is not how the Founders set everything up. If more Democrats played golf they’d realize that low score wins.

Donald Trump in Florida Wednesday negotiated defense contracts with Boeing and Lockheed executives. He stays busy. On the same day he become the first man to pay a $25 million settlement for running a fraudulent college, one week after he nominated the Secretary of Education.

Michelle Obama told Oprah Winfrey that America will have no hope when her husband leaves office in January. The president’s accomplishments have gotten no respect from the Republicans. Barack Obama will go down in history as the first Nobel Peace Prize winner to bomb seven countries.

Donald Trump appointed Carl Icahn to reduce government regulations on business. Trump’s worth $10 billion, Icahn, $22 billion and Trump’s cabinet is worth $14 billion. This is the first administration that could balance the federal budget by passing the hat at cabinet meetings.

California’s new law legalizing pot on New Year’s Day is expected to spread across the nation in the future. There is bipartisan support in Congress that medical marijuana should be allowed to relieve the pain of arthritis. In other words, there’s joint support for joint support for joint support.

The Census Bureau said the U.S. population grew at its lowest rate since the Great Depression during the last decade. Young people need to get off their smart phones and get on each other. The birth rate in the United States is so low that the Maury Povich Show was just cut to a half hour.

The United States of America was still standing Monday after the electors in 50 states went to their state capitols and voted for the candidate who won their state’s vote. Our latest civil war is finally over. The Electoral College vote on Monday makes it official, Orange Is the New President.

American Heritage magazine will publish advice to Donald Trump from U.S. historians on how best to handle the ups and downs of being President of the United States. It’s important for every new president to remember Custer’s last words. Jeez, an hour ago they were all singing and dancing.

Donald Trump thanked a Florida rally after rallies in Alabama, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin last week. Each hour-long speech was televised. A lot of Democrats are dreaming of a White Christmas, but these Donald Trump Thank-You Rallies were not what they had in mind.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day on what could be a frigid day in Kansas City. The problem is, they have no hills to protect them from the north wind. It’s so flat that in Kansas you can stand on your front porch and watch your dog run away for three days.

Rolling Stones star Keith Richards turned 73 Friday, defying a life of Jack Daniels, Marlboros and cocaine. He’s why you throw away your New Year’s resolution on January third. Forget Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson or Tom Brady, Keith Richards is the greatest athlete we’ll ever see.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade was held last week amid church laments that the Christmas celebration is too secular in L.A. The Nativity Scene on the Beverly Hills Courthouse lawn shows six lawyers standing around a car wreck. The only Jesus in the picture is the guy trimming the hedges.

Donald Trump is spending Christmas week with his family at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. Trump’s reportedly already working on his Inaugural Address. It’s expected to be the first Inaugural speech that teaches Americans how to make money in real estate with no money down.

China returned the U.S. underwater drone surveillance sub it seized last week while the sub was patrolling the South China Sea. The Chinese had it long enough to reverse-engineer the craft and copy its design. Now China can sell us underwater drones for one-fourth the price Boeing charges us.

