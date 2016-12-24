Hiring of county deputy-assessor gets public scrutiny

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved the hire of David Boisvert as Chief Deputy-Assessor, but not without controversy and subsequent discussion.

At the forefront of it all was the matter of his salary. Boisvert was approved at a salary of $78,340, according to human resources director Wendy Ross.

The approval of Boisvert was at the request of Assessor-elect Judd Simmons.

Cloud of controversy

Three members of the public spoke out against Boisvert, two describing his departure from Maricopa’s Assessor’s Office as a “cloud of controversy.” One person said she heard that Boisvert was escorted out of the Assessor’s Office.

They said they were concerned about his credentials and record, compared to his predecessor David Hanson. It was also stated that it was “presumptuous” of Assessor-elect Simmons to fill the position before he took office.

All questioned if Boisvert was being paid more than he was worth.

Setting the record straight

Supervisor Rowle P. Simmons wanted to emphasize that he was not related to Assessor-elect Simmons, even though he had joked about it in the past. Supervisor Simmons said he disagreed with the statement that it was premature of Assessor-elect Simmons to fill the position.

“In light of the recent history with the Assessor’s office, it’s very important for Mr. Simmons to hit the ground running. I have actually read a lot about the candidate, and it’s very positive,” he said.

Supervisor Simmons also addressed some of the statements made during the public participation, and said he questioned some of the sources.

Supervisor Thomas Thurman said he had long, lengthy, multiple conversations with Assessor-elect Simmons, and was assured that the higher salary would not jeopardize jobs — as was brought up during public discussion. Supervisor Thurman said he had done research, and stated that Boisvert was not escorted off by law enforcement or security, and said that was “nothing but a lie.”

Supervisor Craig Brown said it was true that Boisvert is coming in at a higher salary than what was previously paid for, but said it was insignificant in this year’s budget because of salary savings, having lost the Chief Deputy two months ago. It was budget neutral, he said. Supervisor Brown said he wanted to set the record straight, and said Boisvert’s salary increase was $3,400 more, not $9,000 more as mentioned during the public discussion.

The snake pit

“The Assessor’s salary is actually $63,800, not $62,800 and it’s no mystery to all of Yavapai County that the Assessor’s department as a whole is a snake pit,” said Supervisor Chip Davis.

“It has been a divided department, where you’re either in this group or that group and it is going to make it a nightmare for a newly-elected official to go in and have a fair assessment, not knowing where the land mines are, and where the ambushes lie. And, to get that department back to where it fairly, and justly assesses our citizens’ properties.”

Supervisor Davis said he felt the assessor-elect made a good choice, giving him a leg up on having someone who understands the workings of the department.

“I also kind bit my lip on the salary request, but I also saw the mountain he was about to climb. This was probably a good move for that department and all the employees in that department, and all the citizens who own property,” said Davis.

Human resources

Chairman Jack R. Smith emphasized that the assessor, like the Board of Supervisors, is governed by statue what they get paid. He explained the process of how an elected official hires an individual to fill a position. The human resources department “vets the price, the cost, and the everything about that particular position.”

In this case, he said, human resources approved and recommended Boisvert at this rate of pay.

Chairman Smith said the responsibility of the Board of Supervisors is not to dictate how elected officials run their office, how they hire their individuals, or how they conduct business.

“It is about the fiscal spending of that department. We hold the purse strings.”

Chairman Smith said he saw no reason why this should not go forward.

The motion passed unanimously.