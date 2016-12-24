Bathroom tokens?: More than money ends up in Salvation Army kettles

There are all kinds of things that wind up in a Salvation Army kettle during the holidays, said Salvation Army member Jeff Gavroy, noting that other than money, people can drop in anything from pocket lint to pieces of jewelry.

Too many ignore those bells PHOENIX (AP) — Get those coins out: Donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program in Arizona, New Mexico and southern Nevada are down this year. The nonprofit says donations are down from last year, which saw $4.5 million in cash. This year the region has produced about $3.3 million. Spokeswoman Melany Stroupe says the holiday-time staple of posting a bell-ringer with the collection bucket outside of major stores is in trouble this year because fewer retailers have allowed the program outside their buildings and there are also fewer volunteers.

“We have to hand sort the money to straighten it because it’s all wadded up,” he said. “When we go through that, we have to pull it out and go through it so we see everything that’s in there every day.”

The reason for that is the machine the money winds up going through doesn’t like other objects, so everything has to be sorted out by hand or the machine will stop, said Salvation Army Prescott Corps Lieutenant Elaine Mansoor. By doing that, they see all the interesting objects that people leave behind, she said.

Some of the more notable items that people drop in are foreign money from just about every country, some rings, a carved Popsicle stick, a fuse someone had in their pocket, batteries, tabs from soda cans, screws and bracelets, Gavroy said, stating that people will also drop in money that’s stuck together. The first couple of days the bell ringers and kettles were out, there were a lot of bathroom tokens from Bashford Courts, Mansoor said.

One big reason for all of those items is people usually just reach in their pockets and toss in whatever they grab, he said. Last year, there were so many Canadian $5 bills dropped in that they were taken to the bank and exchanged, Gavroy said, commenting that foreign money is usually ignored until there’s a large amount.

“At some point, we’ll get them all together and take them to the bank when it’s worth their time and our time to exchange it,” he said. “We deal with Wells Fargo and they do the foreign currency so it’s easy for us to take it over.”

Some of the items are accidentally dropped in, Gavroy said, bringing up one person who reached out a couple days beforehand and said she dropped a medallion in the kettle. If the Salvation Army gets valuable items, they’re held onto in case someone calls for them, he said. If that item is still there the next year, they would look at getting it valued and sold if it’s genuine, Gavroy said.

It can be difficult to know which items dropped in the kettle are accidental or if they were purposefully put in, Mansoor said.

“You just never know which ones are which and then sometimes, you get the frantic call in the morning, ‘I’ve lost this, I think it was there,’ like we did with the medallion,” she said. “A bell ringer called and said it wasn’t worth much financially, but emotionally it was worth a lot.”

In this area, what winds up in the kettles is usually more random than weird, Gavroy said, noting that weirder items might happen a lot more in cities with higher populations. However, anything that’s in your pockets, can end up in a kettle, he said.