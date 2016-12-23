Holiday Calendar: Dec. 23-31

Ongoing

World’s Largest Gingerbread Village, Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 Highway 69. Participants from all over the city and state create decorative gingerbread houses. Display up through Jan. 2. Other special events: cookie decorating Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17.

Enchanted Christmas Tour of Lights returns to the Gateway Mall, Suite 302 - through Dec. 30. Enchanted Christmas is an indoor tour of lights. Experience the magic of Christmas in warmth as you journey through 22 different themed rooms adorned with over one-half million lights, complete with a large Department 56 Village Display and model trains by Point of Rocks Model Railroad Club. Please note hours do vary by the day: Monday through Thursday 3 to 9 p.m., Fridays from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, Christmas Eve from noon to 6 p.m. Christmas Night from 5 to 9 p.m. $4 donation with a canned food or toy for Yavapai Food Bank. Children 5 and younger get in free. www.enchantedchristmasAZ.com.Valley of Lights, nightly through Dec. 30 in Fain Park, Prescott Valley.

Wildlights, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights through Dec. 31 at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. The park will be filled with thousands of lights, festive decorations and music. Light concessions, coffee and cocoa available for purchase in the gift shop. $4 members, $6 nonmembers. 928-778-4242, ext. 16.

Through Friday, Dec. 23

Blankets 4 Kids will be at the Yavapai Food Bank again this year. Please check your dates and times to arrive on those days. We will be donating “Rolled Blankets,” that will include a hat, scarf and stuffed animal inside. There also will be a large selection of heavy family blankets available. Come by our table and receive your free comfort items for both the children and adults.

Sunday, Dec. 25

“Don’t Spend Christmas Alone – St. Luke’s Gift to the Community,” St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherd’s Lane, Prescott. A free event offering a full Christmas dinner and fellowship for everyone in the quad-city area who may be alone or feel alone on Christmas Day. 928-778-4499.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day 2017, downtown Prescott. Historic Whiskey Row rings in the new year with the sixth annual boot drop. Fireworks, live music, giveaways, food vendors and the dropping of a 6-foot, lighted cowboy boot from the Palace building’s flagpole at 10 p.m. and midnight Free. 928-848-4182; www.bootdrop.com.