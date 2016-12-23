Crafts at Cordes Lakes Library

It was organized pandemonium at the Library Friday afternoon as big and little children arrived and tried to decide which craft table to join. For the younger group there was card making with cut-outs to glue on and ornament making with a foam base to stick shiny things on. Moving to another table there was bracelet making with beads of all colors to put on elastic bands for giving to mothers or friends.

For the older children, there was origami where they were making cranes with wings that actually flapped up and down, and Christmas tree cards where the tree popped out of the card when you opened it. And, of course, Miss Cindy had snacks and drinks for the all.



To Quote Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol,“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.” Merry Christmas one and all.



