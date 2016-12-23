Corridor Briefs: Week of Dec. 23

Produce will be available at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive on Dec. 21st & 29th. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and the DOORS CLOSE at 9 a.m.

Cordes Lakes Library Raffle - Don’t forget to get your raffle ticket for the Christmas Basket which has hand made wooden toys, rubber band gun, and many other goodies. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. ALL profits go towards funding the special events held throughout the year at the library.



January 7th starts our activities with a Spaghetti Dinner at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, at 4 p.m. for only $5.00 for salad and spaghetti. Beverage and dessert will be available for $1 each.

Chili Cook Off will be Feb. 4th.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wed. at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the 1st and 3rd Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.



MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69. NOTE

TIME CHANGE

American Legion meets on the 3rd Friday of the month at 1 p.m. in the Conference Room at the 50s Backseat Diner, 19780 Hitching Post Way. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for more information or to join.