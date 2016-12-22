Rabid fox on Bloody Basin-area ranch results in dogs, horse being put down

BLOODY BASIN – A rabid fox that bit a horse on Dec. 2 resulted in the horse and two dogs being euthanized, said Dwight D’Evelyn, Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman.
A ranch hand told authorities that a “strange acting” fox came out of bushes and attacked a horse he was riding, D’Evelyn said.
The fox apparently bit the horse several times on the legs, D’Evelyn added.
The ranch hand called two nearby herding dogs, which killed the fox.
On Dec. 7, the state Health Department notified Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s animal control officers that the fox had tested positive for rabies.
Officers returned to the ranch to discuss the options for the animal involved, but the ranch hand told them he had traded the horse on Dec. 6 and did not know who had it.
The officers told the ranch hand that the dogs, which had not been vaccinated, could either be surrendered for a four-month observation period by a veterinarian or euthanized. The ranch owners agreed to have them euthanized.
The horse was located and, because it also had no vaccination history, it was put down.
Comments
Votey_McVoteface 20 hours ago
I find it absolutely shameful that the animals were not properly vaccinated, especially since they were working animals and have a much greater risk of being exposed to rabies than a pet would be. It's unclear from the article if the ranch hand would have been able to dispatch the rabid fox with a firearm as opposed to involving the two dogs, but it would have led to a slightly better outcome. Seeing as how the rancher fails to provide basic care for his working animals, he has likely failed in training the horse to handle it's rider firing a weapon. Perhaps he also didn't do a good job in hiring a ranch hand that could handle the situation in a better manner. And then the rancher traded the horse to someone after it had been bit by the "strange acting" fox???? I'll bet he didn't mention that "strange acting" fox to the person he traded the horse to!
I wouldn't want to do any type of business with a rancher so clearly devoid of ethics and responsibility as this one seems to be!
Radar 17 hours, 33 minutes ago
Sad when people get animals and don't give then their shots...a situation that could of saved the animals 😐
AlanWhitney 15 hours, 54 minutes ago
Not vaccinated? Words fail me. Didn't know where the horse was? What was the brand inspector doing?
Shoulda put the rancher down.
And why wasn't the rider armed? Could have saved the dogs.
Votey_McVoteface 11 hours, 8 minutes ago
If the rancher shows so little respect for his tools of the trade which are an investment and then lacked the ethics and was extremely irresponsible to then trade the affected horse which could have been infected with rabies without telling the other party (and if other party had other horses drinking/eating from the same source where it could be passed on to other animals...), it could make one wonder how he treats the meat that ends up on our plates. Perhaps the USDA should take a trip out to this ranch and look into the way he operates his business. And this guy needs to get all of his working animals vaccinated and do whatever is required for livestock which he probably is also not doing properly.
birdlover399 15 hours, 39 minutes ago
No matter if the animals were vaccinated or not, they would have to be "quarantined" for a designated period of time if exposed to rabies. Yes, when you commit to an animal that is outside, you have to be responsible for the cost and maintenance.