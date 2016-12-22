Public invited to nominate PAL leaders of year

Prescott Area Leadership is now soliciting nominations for its 2017 Man, Woman and Youth Leaders of the Year. This is your chance to ensure the leaders who make a difference in your life and the life of the general Prescott area receive the recognition they deserve.

Male and Female Youth Leaders of the Year each receive a $2,000 scholarship, while two male and two female finalist receive $500 each.

A nomination form for the 2017 Leaders of the Year can be filled out and submitted at http://www.prescottarealeadership.org/mwy-nomination/. Please submit your nominations by Jan.30, 2017.

PAL has been giving public recognition to community leaders since its first “Man of the Year” Award in 1994, expanding its awards to include “Woman of the Year” and “Youth Leaders of the Year” along the way. (See accompanying article on the Ron and Betsy Barnes Youth Scholarship Fund). Recent recipients of PAL Leadership awards include:

2016 - Mike Fann, owner of Fann Contracting, and Harvey Skoog, mayor of Prescott Valley; Lynda Kieckhefer, Williamson Valley School District board member and Women of Wisdom leader; and Youth Leaders Sydney Sundell and Brandon Nguyen.

2015 - Paul Mitchell, Coalition for Compassion and Justice/executive director; Fritzi Mavis, People Who Care/executive director; and Youth Leaders Justin Campbell and Victoria Reckmeyer.

Nominees will be introduced and celebrated at a mixer at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center Eagle’s Nest Lounge.

The Man, Woman and Youth Leaders of the Year awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, from 5:15 to 8 p.m. at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center; sponsorships or individual tickets may be obtained at http://www.prescottarealeadership.org/man-woman-youth-leaders-year/.



About PAL: PAL conducts an annual youth leadership retreat and a one-year program for adults that enables participants to acquire effective leadership skills, explore critical community issues, interact with leaders in the greater Prescott area, and become part of a network of hundreds of PAL graduates who are involved in shaping the quality of life in the Prescott/quad-city area.

Alexandra Piacenza is PAL Board President.

Related Stories