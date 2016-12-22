Prescott-area holiday events not to miss

Heritage Zoo events

Dec. 23 and 24 winds up the Kids Get in Free Week at the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. All children ages 3-12 are admitted free and adults and older students are half price on Dec. 24.

This a great opportunity to check out the park and visit with the animals during the winter season. Walking through the park in the snow – if you are so lucky – is a special experience.

“We know there’s a lot going on Christmas Eve, but if the family is in town and you’re looking for some fun Prescott-centric entertainment to share with them, our park makes for a great option,” said Alex Schopp, marketing and events coordinator. The next half-price day is Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Day.

Every Friday and Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 2 is the annual Wildlights and Animal Sights event. The park is filled with festive holiday decorations, music, and spectacular light displays. Hot cocoa and coffee is available for sale in the Gift Shop (a great place for gifts for the animal lover in your life). Special event admission is $4 for HPZS members and $6 for non-members.

Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is located at 1403 Heritage Park Road, Prescott, off Willow Creek Road across from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Phone: 982-778-4242.

Candle lighting for Chanukah

At 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, Rabbi Elie Filler and members of the Chabad of Prescott will provide a lighting of the Grand Menorah on the second night of Chanukah. It takes place on the west side (Montezuma Street) of the courthouse plaza.

Ice-skating indoors or outdoors

Experience winter with an ice-skating session in either Prescott Valley at the Event Center or at the Prescott Resort.

At the Event Center, Open Skate takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It is closed Christmas Day, but reopens from 3 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 27. Wednesday, Dec. 28, is Jersey Themed Open Skate from 3 to 5 p.m. Open Skate also takes place Sunday, Jan. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visit Prescottvalleyeventcenter.com for prices.

The Prescott Resort opened for ice-skating in early November and its open-air rink remains available to the public at $10 per person per hour until Jan. 9.

ENCHANTED CHRISTMAS TOUR OF LIGHTS

Enchanted Christmas Tour of Lights remains open at the Gateway Mall, Suite 302, through Dec. 30. Enchanted Christmas is an indoor tour of lights that takes one on a journey through 22 different themed rooms adorned with more than 500,000 lights, including a large Department 56 Village Display and model trains by Point of Rocks Model Railroad Club.

Hours vary: Monday through Thursday 3 to 9 p.m., Fridays from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, Christmas Eve from noon to 6 p.m,. Christmas Night from 5 to 9 p.m. $4 donation with a canned food or toy for Yavapai Food Bank. Children 5 and younger get in free. www.enchantedchristmasAZ.com.

Photography show at ‘Tis Gallery

‘Tis Art Gallery opens a new show in its Main Gallery with work by photographers in an exhibit called “The Eyes Have It” on display from Dec. 22 through Jan. 24.

World Peace Meditation

End the 2016 year with an early morning meditation at the Center for Spiritual Living, at 5 a.m. – to coincide with noon, Greenwich Mean Time – on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Center is located at 3755 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. For more information, call Karen at 928-710-1908.