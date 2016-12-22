Photo: Fire Employee of the Year

Photo by Cindy Barks.

  • Originally Published: December 22, 2016 6:01 a.m.

    • Prescott Mayor Harry Oberg, right, and Fire Chief Dennis Light, left, presented Prescott Firefighter Conrad Jackson with the Fire Employee of the Year award during a Prescott City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In his comments, Oberg lauded Jackson’s “many community and professional accomplishments you have brought upon the City of Prescott and the Prescott Fire Department.” Oberg added: “The effort you put forth in running the department’s Fire Explorer program keeps those with an interest in becoming a fire service professional engaged and energized towards attaining that goal in the not too distant future.” Oberg also mentioned Jackson’s recent book that chronicled the history of the Prescott Fire Department, and his efforts in categorizing potentially hazardous items that were brought into Sharlot Hall Museum because of their historical significance.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    BernieBernstein 4 hours, 10 minutes ago

    Congratulations Firefighter Conrad Jackson.

    0

    leeradu 1 hour, 39 minutes ago

    Outstanding JOB Firefighter Jackson! THANK YOU for Your Service.

    0