Photo: Fire Employee of the Year

Prescott Mayor Harry Oberg, right, and Fire Chief Dennis Light, left, presented Prescott Firefighter Conrad Jackson with the Fire Employee of the Year award during a Prescott City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In his comments, Oberg lauded Jackson’s “many community and professional accomplishments you have brought upon the City of Prescott and the Prescott Fire Department.” Oberg added: “The effort you put forth in running the department’s Fire Explorer program keeps those with an interest in becoming a fire service professional engaged and energized towards attaining that goal in the not too distant future.” Oberg also mentioned Jackson’s recent book that chronicled the history of the Prescott Fire Department, and his efforts in categorizing potentially hazardous items that were brought into Sharlot Hall Museum because of their historical significance.
Comments
BernieBernstein 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Congratulations Firefighter Conrad Jackson.
leeradu 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Outstanding JOB Firefighter Jackson! THANK YOU for Your Service.