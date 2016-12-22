Peter, Paul & Mary tribute band performs in Prescott Dec. 28

Lovers of 1960s folk greats Peter, Paul and Mary and The Kingston Trio are in for a very special treat at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St., on Dec. 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

On that night, MacDougal Street West - a Peter, Paul and Mary tribute band - will team up with their friend and now Kingston Trio tenor and guitarist Rick Dougherty for a night of familiar folk songs and musical banter sure to be worth the price of admission – $10 a ticket sold only at the door. Cash only accepted.

MacDougal Street West lead singer Mary Alberts of Prescott Valley said her band is excited about the opportunity to perform with Rick Dougherty of The Kingston Trio, who previously performed with the Limeliters. Dougherty was personally chosen to join the current group by original member Bob Shane.

“He is fabulous,” Alberts assured of Dougherty’s performing talent.

At this concert, Alberts said Dougherty will open for the first half hour, with MacDougal Street West to then play for about 40 minutes, with the final half hour to be a combination “of all of us.”

This concert came together from a friendship between Dougherty and MacDougal Street West performer Ron Skelton (Paul) who attends a Kingston Trio camp in Scottsdale, Dougherty was going to be in the area for the holidays, and wanted a chance to hear MacDougal Street West perform, and so they opted to schedule a local venue where Dougherty could be their featured guest, Alberts said.

As for MacDougal Street West, the band honors the legacy of true Americana folk singers whose tunes are as popular and catchy today as they were 40 years ago. The band’s name even speaks to the roots of Peter, Paul and Mary who got their start in Greenwich Village in New York City – MacDougal Street West to be exact. The four-person band is Alberts (Mary), Skelton, Rick Shore (Peter) and Maxine Eldredge performing on an upright bass, staying true to the original band that always had a bass player performing in the background.

Alberts’ musical influence extends beyond Mary Travers to such artists as Linda Ronstadt, Joan Baez and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. She honed her skills in church choirs, and on the band’s website she states that her collaboration with these fellow folk lovers has proved enlightening to her musical evolution.

Skelton, a baritone who is a likely a familiar face to locals as a postal worker in three post offices over 17 years, has a background in barbershop quartets and “seems to have never forgotten a song that he has ever learned.”

“He makes every performance a party,” states the band’s website biography.

Shore was an 11-year-old when Peter, Paul and Mary released their first album, and it inspired him to learn how to play the guitar. In his teen years through college, Shore performed in groups that featured his favorite artists, including Peter, Paul and Mary and the Kingston Trio.

The website states Shore is enthralled by the opportunity to “return to his musical roots.”

Alberts said she hopes for a big audience eager to sing-along as all prepare for a New Year.

“That would be awesome,” she said.