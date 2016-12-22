Obituary: John H. Forster

John H. Forster, age 82, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away December 18, 2016 in Prescott, Arizona. John was born April 4, 1934 in Rochester, New York.
A Memorial Service will be held December 29th, 2016 at 2:00pm at the Prescott National Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona.
Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel assisted the family with final arrangements.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.