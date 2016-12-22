Obituary: John H. Forster

John H. Forster, age 82, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away December 18, 2016 in Prescott, Arizona. John was born April 4, 1934 in Rochester, New York.

A Memorial Service will be held December 29th, 2016 at 2:00pm at the Prescott National Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona.

