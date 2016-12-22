Letter: Service dogs

EDITOR:

We are the First Lego League for Granville Elementary School. Our team is writing this letter because we want people to know the consequences of faking service dogs and why we shouldn’t have fake service dogs.

If you were to fake having a real service dog it would affect you, your fake service dog, a real service dog and his or her owner, and the business owner. If you were in a store it would stress out your fake service dog because it is in a place with a lot of people, maybe food, and more. If the dog is stressed out it could urinate, bite, or bark. These behaviors will concern the business, so they will be very unhappy when they see a dog in their store. When you are caught faking a service dog it could result in jail, large fines, or loss of government benefits.

After reading this you are probably wondering how you can help. Well, you can help by sharing this information with every one you know. You never know if people will stop faking service dogs so you should help.

The Granville RoboGeckoBots

RoboGeckoBots of Granville Elementary

Prescott Valley