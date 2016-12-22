Letter: Cursive writing

EDITOR:

According to Robin Layton, “ the next generation of children will not use cursive writing, so why on earth are we wasting classroom resources on it?” If a teacher writes homework assignments on the board in cursive, our children will not be able to read them. To say we’re going to educate our children and take away this form of education that links our heritage, is a grave disservice.

We need to both sign and print one’s name to receive a registered letter at the post office, as well as signing one’s name to support a candidate for public office. One’s “John Hancock” is a tool that can provide security. Experts have said that printed letters are easier to forge.

Research suggests that cursive is good for children’s fine motor skills, and writing in longhand generally helps students retain more information and generate more ideas.

Kids won’t be able to read the Declaration of Independence, at least the pen and ink version. What about the thrill of reading the Emancipation Proclamation or the Bill of Rights in their founding forms? What a travesty it is to raise Americans who would look at these documents as if they were hieroglyphics.



There are people who suffer brain injuries that damage their ability to write and understand print, while their ability to comprehend cursive remains. Researchers have also suggested that cursive can serve as a teaching aid for children with learning impairments like dyslexia.

Since our Arizona schools require students to be taught cursive handwriting, our children will be one step ahead of other students in other states that don’t require their students to learn cursive handwriting.

Curtis J. Gach

Prescott Valley