KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Dec. 23

Ongoing

Wildlights, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights through Dec. 31 at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. The park will be filled with thousands of lights, festive decorations and music. Light concessions, coffee and cocoa available for purchase in the gift shop. $4 members, $6 nonmembers. 928-778-4242, ext. 16.

Enchanted Christmas Tour of Lights returns to the Gateway Mall, Suite 302 - through Dec. 30. Enchanted Christmas is an indoor tour of lights. Experience the magic of Christmas in warmth as you journey through 22 different themed rooms adorned with over one-half million lights, complete with a large Department 56 Village Display and model trains by Point of Rocks Model Railroad Club. Please note hours do vary by the day: Monday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, noon to 9 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m. $4 donation with a canned food or toy for Yavapai Food Bank. Children 5 and younger get in free. www.enchantedchristmasAZ.com.

World’s Largest Gingerbread Village, Prescott Resort & Confer-ence Center, 1500 Highway 69. Participants from all over the city and state create decorative gingerbread houses. Display up through Jan. 2. Other special event: cookie decorating Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

Valley of Lights, nightly through Dec. 30 in Fain Park, Prescott Valley.

Sunday, Dec. 25

“Don’t Spend Christmas Alone – St. Luke’s Gift to the Community,” St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherd’s Lane, Prescott. A free event offering a full Christmas dinner and fellowship for everyone in the quad-city area who may be alone or feel alone on Christmas Day. 928-778-4499.

Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration, 5 p.m. at courthouse plaza (the Whiskey Row-Montezuma side). On this, the second night of Chanukah, join Chabad of Prescott and Rabbi Elie Filler for a Grand Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration.

Friday, Dec. 30

Free Friday Night Movie: “BFG – Big Friendly Giant,” 4 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St., Suite B. Rated PG. Family/Adventure/Fantasy. 928-778-3000.

Saturday, Dec. 31

World Peace Meditation, 5 a.m. at Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Time coor-dinates with noon Greenwich Mean Time. Karen, 710-1908.

Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day 2017, downtown Prescott. Historic Whiskey Row rings in the new year with the sixth annual boot drop. Fireworks, live music, giveaways, food vendors and the dropping of a 6-foot, lighted cowboy boot from the Palace building’s flagpole at 10 p.m. and midnight Free. 928-848-4182; www.bootdrop.com