Hotshot Memorial Education Fund taking donations

The Prescott Granite Mountain Hotshot Memorial Education Fund is still accepting donations, Yavapai County Superintendent of Schools Tim Carter said.

The fund was established as a 501c3 charitable foundation soon after the tragedy that took the lives of the Yarnell 19. The foundation is managed by a nine-member Board of Directors.

Its mission is well defined in the bylaws, which state, “Providing for the PreK-12 educational needs of the children within the eligible class and providing for the college and career education needs of all eligible class members.”



“We write checks every month to reimburse family members as they request assistance in paying educational costs. It is an honor to do so,” Carter said.

Contributions may be made by mail to the Prescott Granite Mountain Hotshot Memorial Education Fund, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, Arizona 86301.

