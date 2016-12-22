Gallery Guide: Week of Dec. 23

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.

Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378. Foundry tours are available.

Gallery at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 Marina St. (entrance on Willis), 928-445-3286, www.pca-az.net. Open 7 days a week.

Krieger-Marcusen Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-778-4900. Clay, paintings, jewelry and wood by local artists Heath Krieger, Cathy Krieger and Richard Marcusen. Works by Steve Smith (wood) and plein air oil paintings by Bill Anton.

Gallery Beyond Words, 204 N. McCormick St., featuring fine art installation by Susanne Korte.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featur-ing Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Newman Gallery, 106-A S. Montezuma St., 928-442-9167, www.newmangallery.net.

Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. Through Feb. 19, is “The People Speak,” an amazing exhibition showcasing a wide variety of outstanding Native American artwork.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.

Sean Gote Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St. 928-445-2233. Open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Many unusual items for sale. Visit our outdoor garden.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-4 p.m.

The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com. “Encore” exhibit runs through Jan. 8. Featuring the work of 30 artists that have exhibited at The Raven over the past 18 months, a wide variety of media will be shown: digital art, photography, oil, mixed media and assemblages. Featured artists include Stephanie Brown, who uses the digital camera to capture the beauty, humor, amazement or telling gesture of the world around us; and Mary Lou Wills, a multimedia artist, known for her exuberant multimedia prints that feature birds and wildlife, among other subjects. Her website is www.marylouwills.com.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery, "Handmade from the Heart" clothing, jewelry and surprises by the Laughin' Giraffe and Friends through Dec. 30. In the Main Gallery, "The Eyes Have It" contemporary photography by Prescott Area Artists, Dec. 22 through Jan. 24. Fourth Friday Art Walk reception with the artists and photographers Dec. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., fine contemporary art and crafts by more than 60 local and nationally known artists.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery. “Altared Realities – Toward Atonement,” an exhibition of photography-based digital prints by Randy Waln of Albuquerque, opens Jan. 4. The compositions in this exhibit were created by digitally combining photographs taken by the artist to create the finished images. The relationship of humans to nature is the general theme. Meet the artist at a free reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Waln is scheduled to dis-cuss his artwork at 6 p.m. The reception coincides with the 4th Friday Art Walk. “Altared Realities – Toward Atonement” runs through March 6.