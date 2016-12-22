ESEYC Education Scholarship applications due March 6

Yavapai County residents interested in pursuing education degrees are eligible to apply for one of several $1,500 or more scholarships from the Education Scholarship Endowment-Yavapai County (ESEYC). Written applications must be filed no later than Friday, March 6. Applications are available online at www.education-scholarships-yavapai.org or by contacting the ESEYC office at 928-442-5139.

Those eligible to apply must be Yavapai County residents who have graduated from an accredited high school in the county. Applicants must have no less than a 3.0 high school or college /university grade point average, and must be committed to teaching in any of the grades K-12, preferably in Yavapai County.

Recipients will be recognized publicly at a 4 p.m. reception on Friday, April 21, at the Hassayampa Inn.