Editorial: Football player’s DUI and new job doesn’t send good message

Arizona Cardinal Michael Floyd’s blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when he was arrested in Scottsdale earlier this month.
He was found asleep in his vehicle – in an intersection.
For many “Average Joes” this would potentially mean a loss of their job.
Floyd was immediately released from his football team as you would expect.
What was unusual, at least from a real-world perspective, is that he was snatched up by the New England Patriots.
In what world would, say an insurance salesman, be fired from his job for such a massive DUI incident and then be hired by a rival company right away? No world, that’s where.
One of our sports staff explained to me that the Patriots have a habit of taking the “bad boys” of the sport under their wing and rehabbing them.
Here is where I’m torn. Kudos to a team whose management reaches out to troubled players and offers help. You can’t tell me it’s all altruistic, though, when the Patriots have some players on the injured list and they need to fill out their receiving corps.
However good the Patriots maybe for Floyd, what’s the entire incident say to children who follow football stars’ careers?
“It’s OK, Johnny, you can be unbelievably drunk, drive your car, get arrested and still have a great job at the end of the week.”
In the real world, Johnny would be without his license and a car, in debt for huge fines, have a record and be limited in where he can work.
Drinking and driving is not OK – ever – no matter how little you think you’ve had. When a semi-celebrity is given a new job right after being fired for criminal behavior, the NFL is not sending out a very healthy message.
BernieBernstein 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Lighten up Robin,tis the season.Do you know what his driving record is?Does he have priors ?The Cardinal's season is enough to drive almost anyone to drink.
NOTRepublican 4 hours ago
Well then, same rules should apply to politicians! You have Comrade Drumpf creating a new swamp of some of the most terrible people ever spawned. Comrade Drumpf himself has admitted to being racist, misogynist, bigoted, xenophobic, and an all around screw thy neighbor type of filth. And in the World of the Con, including the very vocal local yocals, and the Y'all Qaedas of the south, they approve of this message. However, the same dumb rubes are all over women (Clinton) and people of color (Obama) with a different set of rules. You can't make this up!!!
Rcadya 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Politicians? Vaguely remember a high ranking local politician being discovered by the Prescott police drunk and passed out in his car at a downtown intersection. If I remember right he escaped any punishment??? Different strokes for different folks.
OldGringo 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
I am willing to wager that he exhibited signs prior to the D.U.I., which the team chose to ignore. As a retired L.E.O., I agree that D.U.I. is a crime, and needs to be punished as it is, but why does it mean that he can't continue in his profession ? That amounts to double jeopardy as opposed to MOST other professions. Personally I'm glad that he has been given a second chance, and I hope that the team and the league, will monitor him. As bad as the Cardinals are, I'm surprised there aren't more players getting D.U.I. arrests.
DBaxFan 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Good for the Patriots. The Cardinals should have stepped up and helped their player when he most obviously needed it. You wouldn't be writing an editorial on any insurance salesman who got a DUI and still kept his job because it's not news to anyone. He wouldn't have his name and reputation smeared by every reporter looking for their score. He would be allowed to go about his life and do the best he could to pay his dues and repair his life. If he had enough money to pay the fines and get his interlock device, he would still be able to continue to work. Some employers even show support to employees who make mistakes or fail at life at times and try to help. They know that one bad decision doesn't define a person. Sorry Robin, you are wrong.
MaryLuigi 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Over-reaction, Robin. DUI is serious, as reflected in the significant legal and financial consequences imposed on anyone so convicted. And yes, this guy and his new team would be well served by having him featured in an anti-DUI PSA or two, offering genuine mea culpas. But, stripping someone of their profession is over-the-top. This would be particularly damning in this scenario, given that his skill set is not particularly transferrable to other areas where he could earn a living, and particularly inappropriate given that (thankfully!) there were no injuries or even property damage.