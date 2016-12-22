Editorial: Football player’s DUI and new job doesn’t send good message

Arizona Cardinal Michael Floyd’s blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when he was arrested in Scottsdale earlier this month.

He was found asleep in his vehicle – in an intersection.

For many “Average Joes” this would potentially mean a loss of their job.

Floyd was immediately released from his football team as you would expect.

What was unusual, at least from a real-world perspective, is that he was snatched up by the New England Patriots.

In what world would, say an insurance salesman, be fired from his job for such a massive DUI incident and then be hired by a rival company right away? No world, that’s where.

One of our sports staff explained to me that the Patriots have a habit of taking the “bad boys” of the sport under their wing and rehabbing them.

Here is where I’m torn. Kudos to a team whose management reaches out to troubled players and offers help. You can’t tell me it’s all altruistic, though, when the Patriots have some players on the injured list and they need to fill out their receiving corps.

However good the Patriots maybe for Floyd, what’s the entire incident say to children who follow football stars’ careers?

“It’s OK, Johnny, you can be unbelievably drunk, drive your car, get arrested and still have a great job at the end of the week.”

In the real world, Johnny would be without his license and a car, in debt for huge fines, have a record and be limited in where he can work.

Drinking and driving is not OK – ever – no matter how little you think you’ve had. When a semi-celebrity is given a new job right after being fired for criminal behavior, the NFL is not sending out a very healthy message.