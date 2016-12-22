Editorial Cartoon Dec. 22, 2016

Jump to content
Editorial cartoon published in The Daily Courier Thursday, Dec. 22.
NOTRepublican 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
You can't make this stuff up! Just wait till the very vocal local yocals get their smaller Social Security checks in the mail after Comrade Drumpf unleashes the Wall Street Krackens on the $2.4 trillion in reserve. Just wait till the very vocal local yocals get their first Medicare Voucher in the mail telling them to 'hey, go buy insurance, we know the Voucher won't be enough, but hey, don't complain, you knew that Comrade Drumpf was going to make these changes'. Hahahahaha, is all that you people deserve!!!
AlanWhitney 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
In order to gain credibility with the Left, it is obvious that the President Elect should appoint members of the homeless population to key cabinet positions. A few undocumented aliens, and randomly chosen long-term welfare recipients would also help...
MaryLuigi 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
The oil/gas industry is not the boogie-man. Taking that approach only serves to reduce the credibility of the speaker. Haven't we had enough of the SOS chosen from the politial class (Clinton/Kerry)? Eight years of that and no one can credibly say that our position in the world - or the stability of the world in general - has improved.
AzOpenmind 51 minutes ago
Alan maybe Trump should just give everything to Putin as it looks like thats your goal.Comrade.